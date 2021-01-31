No. 20 Va. Tech rallies in 2nd half, upsets No. 8 Virginia 65-51
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Keve Aluma scored a career-high 29 points to lead No. 20 Virginia Tech to a 65-51 win over No. 8 Virginia.
The Hokies rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half and snapped a four-game losing streak to the Cavaliers.
Kihei Clark scored 11 points for the Cavaliers, who made just one shot from the floor in the final 8:25.
