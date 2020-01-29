No. 9 Duke pulls away from Pitt, 79-67

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Vernon Carey Jr. scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as No. 9 Duke beat Pittsburgh 79-67 on a night when both teams honored Kobe Bryant during a pregame ceremony at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The somber opening gave way to a testy battle on the court that included an eruption by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski – in the direction of his own fans. The Hall of Fame coach was angered by the Cameron Crazies directing a playful chant at Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel. Krzyzewski yelled at the fans to “Shut up!” and then came over across the court to scold them.