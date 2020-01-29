No. 9 Duke pulls away from Pitt, 79-67

GREENVILLE (WNCT) - East Carolina's women snapped their 12-game losing streak and picked up their first conference win of the season, beating Memphis, 71-65 Tuesday night at Williams Arena.

Taniyah Thompson scored 20 points to lead the Pirates. Dominique Claytor scored 16, Ryann Evans had 12 and Lashonda Monk added 10 for ECU. Monk also dished out 7 assists.