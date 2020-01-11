Nolley II, Hokies cruise past NC State 72-58

Virginia Tech’s Wabissa Bede (3) and North Carolina State’s Markell Johnson (11) battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Landers Nolley II scored 29 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 72-58 victory over North Carolina State University on Saturday.

Nolley hit 8 of 19 from the floor for the Hokies (12-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their second straight game after a 26-point loss to rival Virginia on Jan. 4.

Nolley drilled four 3-pointers and hit 9 of 10 from the free-throw line en route to his second-largest scoring game this season.

Tyrece Radford added a career-high 18 points for the Hokies. DJ Funderburk led the Wolfpack (11-5, 2-3) with 18 points.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)