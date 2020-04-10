Norman shines in ‘key’ role with Pirate football

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – ECU back-up quarterback Caiden Norman has a key role with the Pirate football program.

Norman, who was a high school phenom at Cleveland High School, had a chance to play college football at several other smaller schools in the region. He came to East Carolina as a recruited walk-on and has never looked back.

After his first year with the program, the coaching staff at the time asked Norman if he would be interested in helping to signal in the plays to the ECU quarterbacks on the field.

Norman jumped at the chance.

“It’s a very important role,” said Norman. “I know the plays before any of the other players on the field. I have to get the play and get the signals right each time.”

Norman has just one completion in his career thus far. That 4-yard pass came again rival N.C. State at the end of the 2018 season.

“The State students were chanting my name,” Norman said with a laugh. “I lost my grip on the ball and threw a bad pass, but it was a completion.”

Norman has nothing but positives to say about his time at ECU.

“The atmosphere at ECU on game day is amazing and I have loved every second of it,” Norman said. “I will always have great memories from my days with the Pirates.”