North Lenoir, DH Conley advance to Collier Tournament finals

9OYS Sports

WINTERVILLE (WNCT) – North Lenoir and DH Conley both won semi-final games on Friday night to advance to the championship game of the Collier Holiday basketball tournament at South Central High School.

Friday’s Scores:

North Lenoir 56, South Central 42

DH Conley 37, EA Laney 34

North Pitt 65, Washington 41

JH Rose 54, Ayden-Grifton 38

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

2:00 Ayden Grifton vs Washington (7th Place)

3:30 Rose vs North Pitt (5th Place)

5:00 South Central vs Laney (3rd Place)

6:30 North Lenoir vs Conley (Tournament Championship)

