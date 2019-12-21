North Lenoir, DH Conley advance to Collier Tournament finals
WINTERVILLE (WNCT) – North Lenoir and DH Conley both won semi-final games on Friday night to advance to the championship game of the Collier Holiday basketball tournament at South Central High School.
Friday’s Scores:
North Lenoir 56, South Central 42
DH Conley 37, EA Laney 34
North Pitt 65, Washington 41
JH Rose 54, Ayden-Grifton 38
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
2:00 Ayden Grifton vs Washington (7th Place)
3:30 Rose vs North Pitt (5th Place)
5:00 South Central vs Laney (3rd Place)
6:30 North Lenoir vs Conley (Tournament Championship)