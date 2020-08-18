North State 10’s and 11’s win in Monday’s BIG Series Play

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – North State rolled to an 18-10 win over Tar Heel in the 9-11 division of the BIG Series at Elm Street Park.

BIG stands for ‘Believe in Greenville.’

Caleb McLawhorn drove in 5 runs for North State in that nightcap. Tar Heel and North State are tied at a game apiece.

The opening game featured the 8-10 year olds. North State scored a trio of runs in the 4th inning to beat Tar Heel 8-6. North State now leads 2-0 in the best-of-five series.

Ander Hvastkovs drove in three runs for North State in the win.