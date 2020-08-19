North State 10’s complete sweep; Tar Heel 12’s go up 2-0 in BIG Series for Greenville Little League

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Tucker Anderson gave up just three hits in 5 1/3 innings as Tar Heel shut out rival North State, 6-0 in game two of the BIG Series between the two rivals in the 10-12 division.

Tar Heel leads the best-of-five series, 2-0.

In the opener, North State completed the sweep over Tar Heel in the 8-10 division with a 10-8 win.

On Wednesday, the 9-11’s play game three of their series. That matchup is tied at a game apiece.

Tar Heel goes for the sweep in the 10-12 division in the nightcap.