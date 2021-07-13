North State 9-11s win twice to take Little League state title

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. (WNCT) — What a way to end the season.

The Greenville North State 9-11 year-old baseball team won the Little League state title on Tuesday in dramatic fashion. North State came through the losers’ bracket and beat Myers Park twice to win it all. The two wins come after Myers Park beat North State in the second round of the tournament on Sunday.

Unlike the Little League 10-12 age group, there are no regional games for state winners in the 9-11 year-old age group this season.

Members of the North State include: