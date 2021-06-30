North State earns shutout, matchup with Tar Heel on Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was bound to happen and now, it will.

North State beat Kinston-Lenoir Little League on Wednesday, 13-0, to set up a game with Greenville rival Tar Heel on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Elm Street Park in the District 4 Little League 10-12-Year-Old Baseball Tournament.

North State got two runs on the board in the second inning when Caleb Case hit a two-run homer. North State added four runs in the third and seven in the fourth for the 10-run mercy rule. An RBI single by Wills Lucas and a sacrifice fly RBI by Case were part of the scoring in the third.

North State finished with 10 hits. Jack Flannagan drove in three runs while Ryan Edwards drove in two.

Four pitchers combined to hold Kinston-Lenoir to two hits: Aiden Parker (1 IP, 1 hit, 2K, 1BB), Wesley Kennedy (1 IP, no hits, 2K, 1BB), Drew Lambert (1.1 IP, 1 hit, 3K, 1BB) and Lucas (.2 IP).