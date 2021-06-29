North State, Tar Heel win opening games at District 4 Little League 10-12 tournament

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As is usually the case when Little League baseball teams Tar Heel and North State are in a district tournament, the two programs eventually end up playing each other.

It’s looking that way again.

Both squads opened up play in the District 4 10-12 Little League Tournament with victories on Tuesday at Elm Street Park. North State hit four home runs in an 8-4 win over Rocky Mount. Tar Heel then beat Havelock, 10-0.

The road to Williamsport begins at the District level….Highlights tonight on @9OYSSports @wnct9 pic.twitter.com/hKhuBSsX0N — Brian Bailey (@bbaileywnct) June 29, 2021

If North State beats Kinston-Lenoir in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game, it would face Tar Heel in the winner’s bracket. Tar Heels is off on Wednesday.

North State hit four home runs against Rocky Mount. Leadoff hitter Drew Lambert hit a solo home run in the first inning after Rocky Mount took a 1-0 lead. North State took the lead for good when Carmine Garland hit a two-run homer.

Jack Flanagan and Caleb Case also hit homers for North State.

Tar Heel got on the board early and often against Havelock. Kasyn Chase’s hit scored Matthew Tyndall for a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Sully Cobb drove in Chase to extend the lead to 4-0 before Webb Evans hit scored Parker Simo.

Landon Scott’s hit then scored Evans before Luke Tyndall drove in another Scott for another run.