North State wins, Tar Heel falls in 9-11 State Tournament

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – North State won in walk-off fashion while Tar Heel struggled on day two of the North Carolina 9-11 State Little League Tournament on Thursday.

Carter Wall knocked in Max Jamison with the game-winning run with two-out in the bottom of the 6th inning to give North State a thrilling 3-2 win over Bull City in Thursday’s opener.

In the second game, Myers Park Trinity exploded for six runs in the second inning and beat Tar Heel, 7-2.

Alex Hoffman drove in a pair of runs for Myers Park Trinity in the victory.

Tar Heel returns to action on Friday at 10am in an elimination game against Winston-Salem National.

Forest City will take on Bull City at 12:45 on Friday.