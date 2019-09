GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Northeastern rolled up 29 points in the second quarter and handed JH Rose its first loss of the season, 43-29.

The Rampants hung with the Eagles in a high scoring first half. Northeastern scored late in the half and led 36-29 at the break.

The game was delayed at the start by lightning and then delayed again during halftime. The second half featured 10-minute quarters.

Rose (2-1) will now host Rocky Mount this Friday night.