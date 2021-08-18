Oklahoma tops Virginia to win Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After eight days of softball action at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park, one of the top teams entering play at the Little League Softball World Series came out on top.

Oklahoma, which went unbeaten in pool play, completed its run to the top of the softball world with a 9-1 victory over Virginia on Wednesday. A five-run second inning proved to be all Oklahoma would need after Virginia jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top half of the innings.

Oklahoma finished with a tournament-high 16 hits in getting the win.

Below is a game summary from GameChanger Media.

4-Hit Day For S. Earns Southwest A-Oklahoma Victory Over Southeast A-Virginia

Taylan Starr had the hot hand on Wednesday, tallying four hits and leading Southwest A-Oklahoma to a 9-1 victory over Southeast A-Virginia.

Taylan singled in the first, singled in the second, singled in the third, and singled in the fourth.

Southwest A-Oklahoma secured the victory thanks to five runs in the second inning. Alexis Kierstead and Taylan each had RBIs in the frame.

Zoie Griffin was in the pitcher’s circle for Southwest A-Oklahoma. Zoie allowed three hits and one run over four innings, striking out two and walking one.

Jenna Keefer was in the circle for Southeast A-Virginia. Jenna lasted two innings, allowing nine hits and five runs while striking out one. Kaylee Hodges and Erika Fiege entered the game as relief, throwing two innings and one inning respectively.

Southwest A-Oklahoma racked up 16 hits on the day. Taylan and Alexis all had multiple hits for Southwest A-Oklahoma. Alexis and Taylan each collected four hits to lead Southwest A-Oklahoma.

Kaylie Mitchell went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Southeast A-Virginia in hits.

“Powered by Narrative Science and GameChanger Media. Copyright 2021. All rights reserved.” Any reuse or republication of this story must include the preceding attribution.