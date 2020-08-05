One on one with former Conley star Rico Hines

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Former DH Conley basketball star Rico Hines is enjoying life in the NBA “bubble” during this unprecedented 2019-2020 basketball season.

Hines is with the Sacramento Kings and is in charge of player development. He is a former collegiate standout at UCLA but he often thinks about the ‘Hollywood Crossroads’ at DH Conley.

“I think about it all the time,” said Hines in a recent Zoom interview. “That’s where I learned to play basketball. I think about Coach Cobby Deans all the time. We had some good teams back then.”

Life in the NBA “bubble” is certainly different, but Hines says it’s been a blast.

“The “bubble” has been amazing,” Hines added. “It’s like a big AAU Tournament. You’re down here with all of your friends playing basketball.”

