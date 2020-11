GREENVILLE (WNCT) – 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey went one-on-one with ECU head coach Mike Houston leading up to the Pirate’s season finale against SMU to start the week.

Houston talked about the Covid-19 delay at Temple, the win over the Owls, and what he expects this week against SMU.

The Pirates host the Mustangs on Saturday at noon at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.