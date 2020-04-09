One-on-one with Mike Houston: Part II

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey went one-on-one with ECU football coach Mike Houston earlier this week.
In Part II of the interview Houston went into detail on his day-to-day activities during this time of social distancing.
Like all of us, Houston is spending a lot of time with his family.
“Amanda may be looking to put me in the transfer portal when this is over,” Houston joked when asked about spending time with his wife and family.
Houston also sent out a special shout out to the Pirate Nation.