Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

One-on-one with Mike Houston: Part II

Sports

by: 9 on your side Sports

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey went one-on-one with ECU football coach Mike Houston earlier this week.

In Part II of the interview Houston went into detail on his day-to-day activities during this time of social distancing.

Like all of us, Houston is spending a lot of time with his family.

“Amanda may be looking to put me in the transfer portal when this is over,” Houston joked when asked about spending time with his wife and family.

Houston also sent out a special shout out to the Pirate Nation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV