Online Originals: 13-year-old girl set to race at Carteret County Speedway Saturday

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — On Saturday, racers from across North Carolina will come together for the first time this season to compete at the Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway.

This year, in a male-dominated sport, several females will hit the race track. One of those drivers to watch out for is 13-year-old Alexis Steffan.

“It means a lot because you don’t typically see very many 13-year-olds out on the track, nonetheless female,” said Alexis Steffan, Junior Mini Cup driver.

Racing is a way of life for this teenager as she enters her third competitive season in North Carolina.

“It’s great! I’m so excited for the season,” said Steffan. “Obviously, last season we didn’t get much, but I did get a little further in racing last season. So, I am hoping to get better this year.”

The oldest of six children, Staffan is a leader on and off the track.

“It can be kind of crazy sometimes, but they [her siblings] do look up to me a lot which is helpful in some cases,” Steffan said.

Being a girl in the industry fuels her to work even harder.

“She’s a neat young lady and she’s been doing that for quite some time,” said Bob Lowery, Carteret County Speedway owner.

Although not quite old enough to get her driver’s license, the young girl is not one to take lightly out on the speedway.

On the track, she is in control, knows her stuff, and what she needs to do to reach the checkered flag.

“Turn one and two, it’s just kind of like smooth,” Staffan said about the track she’ll compete on Saturday. “But three and four can get a little rough some times when you are out there with a bunch of other drivers. Because that’s where it tends to get most crowded.”

For her, when you put the helmet on, you’re just another driver.

The green flag for the first of ten divisions racing on Saturday drops at 3:15 p.m.

