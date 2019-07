GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Cornhole is on the rise and one of North Carolina’s very own is at the top!

Professional ACL (American Cornhole League) player, Frank Modlin holds the number one spot in the state of North Carolina.

Among the nation, he is ranked in the top 20.

Modlin began with what he thought was a casual backyard game of cornhole; the rest was history.

