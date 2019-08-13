Online Originals: MFCU hosts largest football jamboree in Eastern NC

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Marine Federal Credit Union, with the the help of the Jacksonville Onslow Sports Commission is set to host the sixth annual football jamboree on Friday, August 16th.
16 teams are matched up and set to play at Northside High School for the event.
Prior to the jamboree, a media day was held to speak with the coaches of the participating teams.
This jamboree itself is great because we’re seeing some great competition that exposes your flaws. When you face weaker teams you get by with things that are mistakes but when you face good teams like the ones we will be facing, you see what you have to get better at.said Dixon High School Assistant Football Coach, Brandon Ball.
At the conclusion of the panel-style meeting, coaches participated in a friendly, competitive wing-eating contest!
