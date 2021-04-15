Online Originals: Top-ranked PCC softball program seeks post-season play, credits early success to team chemistry

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –The top-ranked Pitt Community College softball team is on a roll this season. The Bulldog’s tallied two of their most recent wins Wednesday afternoon over Southeastern Community College.

PCC opened their 2021 season with a something to prove.

“The girls, not being able to play during the fall season, they kind of felt that bitter-sweet memory in their head from going last year. They stepped onto the field this year and picked up where they started,” said PCC head coach Cassie Harrell.

Following a shortened season in 2020 because of COVID-19, the Bulldogs are picking up right where they left off.

“My expectation for this group was very high just because I pretty much had the whole team back from last year,” said Harrell.

The ladies are ranked 18th in the country, with a 23-3 overall record, and are a perfect 12-0 in Region X of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Their success is something that sophomore second baseman Alexis Phillips believes is because of the team’s chemistry.

“I think it helps out a lot. I mean it give us a lot of momentum,” said Phillips. “I mean if you don’t have chemistry as a team, I feel like you probably wouldn’t play at your full potential anyway. This is my family.”

This year, the team’s goal has not changed. All eyes are still locked in on the postseason.

“What we took from last year and going into this year is not to take anything for granted. We got cut short and we want to come and prove something,” Phillips said. “We want to go to that tournament and win.”

With just over two weeks left in the regular season, Harrell said she is pleased with her team.

Up next, the Bulldogs will head to Whiteville, where they will face the Southeastern Community College Rams for the third and fourth time this season.

Here’s the remainder of PCC Softball’s 2021 regular season schedule: