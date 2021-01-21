Orthopaedics East named “Official Team Physicians” at East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina University Department of Athletics announced Thursday that Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center has elevated its overall partnership with the Pirates and now will serve as “Official Team Physicians” for the university’s more than 400 student-athletes.

The new, multi-year agreement signals another milestone for the hometown university and Orthopaedics East, which has served as ECU’s preferred orthopaedic care provider for more than three decades.

“Orthopaedics East and Sports Medicine has been caring for Pirate Nation and the student-athletes at East Carolina University for more than 35 years,” Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center President Dr. Josh Duke said. “We are excited to receive the designation as the Official Team Physicians for ECU. This designation expands our relationship with ECU and brings the expertise of our orthopaedic surgeons to more than 400 student-athletes at the university.”

In addition to immediately assuming the “Official Team Physicians” partnership designation, Orthopaedics East will receive complementary benefits from aligning with ECU Athletics at the official level. The local medical practice will have use of the Pirates’ logos, featured visibility inside the football, basketball and baseball coaches’ television shows, and noted brand presence on the LED signage for home football, basketball and baseball games.

“We are excited to enhance our long-standing relationship with Orthopaedics East and Sports Medicine Center,” ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said. “The well-being of our student-athletes is our top priority and we are fortunate to have the expertise and knowledge of experienced orthopaedic surgeons and specialists working with our student-athletes.”

“We are very appreciative of the care and commitment Orthopaedic East & Sports Medicine Center has provided for our program,” ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston added. “Our relationship, which now spans at least two generations of Pirate Football, has been built on a foundation of trust, enhanced by a collaborative spirit and sealed with unparalleled service. While we are able to prioritize the health and welfare of our student-athletes through their expertise and support, Orthopaedics East also has a profound impact on all of Pirate Nation.”