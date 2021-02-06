Outside Shooting Costs ECU Against Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Alex Lomax tallied 10 points and 10 assists to carry Memphis to a 66-59 win over East Carolina on Saturday.
Landers Nolley II had 12 points for Memphis (12-6, 8-3 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. D.J. Jeffries added 12 points. DeAndre Williams had eight rebounds.
The Tigers outscored ECU (8-7, 2-7) 13-5 in the game’s final four minutes. After Nolley made 1 of 2 free throws to tie at game at 54-all, Lomax and Jefferies score consecutive buckets to give Memphis a four-point cushion. Jayden Gardner made two free throws with 54 seconds to play to cut the Pirates’ deficit to two, 61-59
Lomax then found Lester Quinones in the corner for the game-clinching 3 with 26 seconds remaining and a five-point advantage. ECU came up empty on its next possession and fouled Jeffries, who made both free throws
Memphis outscored the Pirates 24-3 behind the arc as the Tigers sank 8 of 22 (.364), while ECU made just 1 of 13 (.777) attempts from 3.
The Pirates trailed by 13 early in the first half and were down nine at halftime, 35-26, but opened the second half on a 17-4 run and led by four, 43-39, seven minutes into the second stanza. ECU led 47-41 before the Tigers scored six unanswered to tie the game with 8:20 to play.
Five lead changes and three ties ensued before Memphis took the lead for good.
Gardner had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates, who were coming off an upset of No. 5 Houston on Wednesday night. It was their first win over a ranked team in almost two decades and the highest-ranked team they ever beat. Brandon Suggs added 10 points.