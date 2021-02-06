Outside Shooting Costs ECU Against Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Alex Lomax tallied 10 points and 10 assists to carry Memphis to a 66-59 win over East Carolina on Saturday.

Landers Nolley II had 12 points for Memphis (12-6, 8-3 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. D.J. Jeffries added 12 points. DeAndre Williams had eight rebounds.

The Tigers outscored ECU (8-7, 2-7) 13-5 in the game’s final four minutes. After Nolley made 1 of 2 free throws to tie at game at 54-all, Lomax and Jefferies score consecutive buckets to give Memphis a four-point cushion. Jayden Gardner made two free throws with 54 seconds to play to cut the Pirates’ deficit to two, 61-59



Lomax then found Lester Quinones in the corner for the game-clinching 3 with 26 seconds remaining and a five-point advantage. ECU came up empty on its next possession and fouled Jeffries, who made both free throws

Memphis outscored the Pirates 24-3 behind the arc as the Tigers sank 8 of 22 (.364), while ECU made just 1 of 13 (.777) attempts from 3.

The Pirates trailed by 13 early in the first half and were down nine at halftime, 35-26, but opened the second half on a 17-4 run and led by four, 43-39, seven minutes into the second stanza. ECU led 47-41 before the Tigers scored six unanswered to tie the game with 8:20 to play.

Five lead changes and three ties ensued before Memphis took the lead for good.

