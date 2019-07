Overton’s rallied from five runs down with an 11-run 4th inning to beat East Carolina Auto & Truck, 13-7 in game one of the best-of-three city championship series.

Game two of the series is set for Thursday night at 7pm.

Ethan Simmons went 3-4 with a pair of RBI’s for Overton’s. Owen Simmons, Tucker McClung and Jack D’Alonzo each collected two hits apiece.

D’Alonzo got the win. He scattered five hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched. Christian LoPresti took the loss for East Carolina Auto & Truck.