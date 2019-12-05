Pack rolls past Wisconsin, 69-54

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) - North Carolina lost Armando Bacot to an apparent ankle injury in the first half of a 74-49 loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The visiting Buckeyes, ranked sixth in the nation, led by two at halftime before blowing the game open with 45 points in the second half. Sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr. led the way with 18 points. Kaleb Wesson, CJ Walker, and E.J. Liddell each scored in double figures, as well.