Pack rolls past Wisconsin, 69-54
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jericole Hellems scored a career-high 23 points and North Carolina State beat Wisconsin 69-54 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Markell Johnson finished with 12 points and C.J. Bryce added 11 for N.C. State. Johnson beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer from midcourt that started the 29-14 run that put the Wolfpack in control and helped them avenge last year’s 79-75 loss to the Badgers in Madison. Hellems set a career scoring high for the second straight game. His previous best of 17 points came last week in a loss to No. 16 Memphis.