Paintball rolls on as fastest-growing extreme sport

Paintball is touted as the world’s fastest-growing extreme sport. Over 10 million people in America now play the sport each year. Paintball is also now in over 100 countries.

What is paintball? It’s kind of like a nice mix of human chess, hide and seek with a big dose of adrenaline.

Paintball certainly isn’t cheap. Teams pay hundreds of dollars in entry fees for tournaments. Individuals pay more that that for uniforms and equipment

“I’ve played just about every sport,” said Ryne Bailey of Team Tantrum. “This is the best of all of them. There is nothing like the adrenaline rush at the start.”

The Carolina’s Premier Speedball League will have tournaments in Greensboro and Myrtle Beach later this summer.