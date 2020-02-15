Pallozzi’s Five Goals Help ECU Beat Wofford 20-5

GREENVILLE, N.C. – In the 2020 home opener, the ECU lacrosse team romped to a 20-5 win over Wofford on Saturday afternoon in Johnson Stadium.

“The team came out and played extremely disciplined from start to finish,” said head coach Amanda Moore. “I’m proud of the production and hustle we saw front to back. Megan Pallozzi was just fantastic and I’m excited to see so many multi-point contributors from our offense. Defensively, it was a goal of ours to hold a team to low numbers and increase our caused turnovers and we accomplished that. Excited to see this team continue to build and get better.”

ECU improves to 2-1 on the season while Wofford falls to 0-2. It is the second straight season the Pirates have won the home opener.

Much like in their win over Presbyterian last weekend, the Pirates jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Just 10 seconds into the contest, ECU was on top. Nicole LeGar won the opening draw and sprinted up field. She passed to Megan Pallozzi who wasted no time, ripping a shot that found the back of the net.

ECU used the same formula to take a 4-0 lead before Wofford had even taken a shot. Megan Tryniski, Ellie Bromley and MacKell Schultes had the goals with Tryniski adding an assist.

When Wofford finally did get its first two shots away, ECU goalkeeper Ashley Vernon was there to make a pair of saves. That led second goals for Pallozzi and Bromley, putting ECU up 6-0.

The Terriers finally got on the scoreboard with 17:32 remaining, but that barely stemmed the Pirate tide. ECU started a 5-0 run, which included two more goals for Pallozzi and another for Bromley, giving them four and three, respectively.

After a second Wofford goal made it 11-2 with 6:40 left in the opening 30 minutes, Pallozzi used the remaining time to put the finishing touches on a career-best half. The junior attacker got an assist when she set up Camryn Pennypacker for a goal and then benefited from a Schultes pass to score her fifth goal. That gave her five goals (a new career-best) and a total of six points which tied her career-high, all in the first half.

With ECU holding a 13-2 advantage to start the second half, other Pirates stepped up to make sure Wofford never got a chance to get back into the game. Pennypacker and LeGar both had two goals in the second half to complete hat tricks while Hannah Rzemopoluch had the final two goals of the game, part of a 5-0 ECU run to close out the win.

Pallozzi finished with the game-high six points while LeGar finished with three goals and two assists. Schultes, Tryniski, Bromley and Pennypacker all tallied three points each. LeGar had a team-high six draw controls while Liz Blumthal forced four Wofford turnovers. Vernon made six stops to get the second win of her collegiate career, with Christina White relieving her for the final 4:56 of play.

The Pirates will be back on the road next weekend with a matchup against Campbell on Saturday afternoon.