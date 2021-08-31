Panthers cut QB Grier making Walker the backup ‘at the moment’, team says

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Panthers have cut backup quarterback Will Grier making PJ Walker the backup ‘at the moment’, the team announced on Tuesday.

This offseason the team parted ways with Teddy Bridgewater and signed Sam Darnold by way of the New York Jets, as the organization’s starting quarterback.

Carolina cut kicker Joey Slye over the weekend, handing over the reigns to Ryan Santoso.

The NFL deadline for roster cuts is 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Veteran linebacker Josh Bynes was also among the 13 cuts the organization announced 13 Tuesday morning.

The Panthers open the season against the Jets in New York September 12th. Fox 46 Charlotte will broadcast 13 Panthers games this season.