CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Carolina Panthers revealed a new-look, alternate black helmet that will debut against the Atlanta Falcons in November.

Carolina travels to Mercedes Benz Stadium on November 10 where they’ll debut the all-black uniform look for the Thursday Night Football contest.

“Sometimes guys tap into an alter ego depending on what they’re wearing,” Pro Bowl defensive end Brian Burns said. “Whenever a team wears all black, or black accessories, it just brings out that dog in them, the evil side.

The NFL relaxed rules for this year on teams using alternate helmets and this will be the only time this season the Panthers wear them, the team said.

“Oh yeah, it matters. It sets the tone,” safety Jeremy Chinn said of the new look. “Guys will be fired up, for sure. I know fans have wanted it for a long time.”