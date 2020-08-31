Panthers to play opener in empty stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fans will not be in attendance at Bank of America stadium when the Carolina Panthers play their NFL home opener in Charlotte on September 13, the team announced Monday amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“We have worked tirelessly since March to develop and implement a responsible, comprehensive plan to ensure that your game day experience is enjoyable and as safe as possible,” a team e-mail to fans reads in part Monday.

The team’s decision is a result of North Carolina’s Phase 2 restrictions, which prohibit the gatherings of large crowds.

“This is not a choice between a full stadium or an empty stadium,” the Panthers email roads. “We have offered compromises and alternatives. We will continue reaching out to government officials regarding options for future games.”

The organization said they have created safety plans that would include requiring face coverings and temperature checks. They cited a partnership with Honeywell to create custom personal protection equipment and deploy “solutions to monitor air quality throughout the facility.”

“Both the State and Mecklenburg County Public Health have reviewed the Panther’s plans and provided feedback,” a Mecklenburg County spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte. “The plans are comprehensive and the Panther staff have worked with us to strengthen them as needed. NC DHHS has responded to their request to include spectators in September, denying that exception.”

The Week 1 home game against the Oakland Raiders is the Panther’s only game in Charlotte in September. The team is hopeful they can deploy their safety plans and welcome fans to Bank of America stadium for future games.