KINSTON (WNCT) – Parrott Academy built a 35-8 third quarter lead and held on to beat John Paul II Catholic, 43-32 Friday night in Kinston.

Parrott Academy improves to 3-2 on the season and clinches a playoff spot with the win. JP II falls to 4-2. The Saints had already clinched a playoff spot.

Also from Friday night, Bethel Christian went on the road and beat Lawrence Academy, 36-26. Undefeated St. David’s rolled past Faith Christian, 62-40.