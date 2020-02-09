Live Now
PCC Baseball opens 2020 slate with pair of wins

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- It’s a new season on the diamond for the PCC Bulldogs. February 8 was opening day and the team came ready to play!

Pitt opened on a three-game series against USC Sumter at home in Winterville, under 15-year head coach, Tommy Eason.

The Bulldogs recorded two wins on Saturday. Joe Millwee hit a walk-off homerun in game 1 to secure the win 4-3 over the Fireants. Later on at 3 p.m. the team finished up game two with a final score of 9-4.

Game three of the series will be played Sunday, Feb 9 at 12 p.m.

