Pelagic Hunter II takes Big Rock lead with one day to go

Morehead City (WNCT) – The Pelagic Hunter II out of Sneads Ferry may pull one of the biggest upsets ever at the Big Rock Blue Marlin tournament. They brought the big marlin home on a 35′ contender outboard.

The crew of just four, led by Riley Adkins, brought home a 495.2 pound blue marlin to take the lead at the Big Rock with just one day of fishing to go.

The Pelagic Hunter II catch was just one single pound better than the Monday catch off of the Predator.

153 of the 205 boats entered into the tournament are eligible to fish on the final day tomorrow.

Lines go in the water an hour earlier tomorrow morning at 8am and lines are out at 2pm.

62nd Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament Leaderboard