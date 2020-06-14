Pelagic Hunter II Wins 62nd Annual Big Rock Tournament

Morehead City, NC (WNCT) – The 62nd Annual Big Rock Tournament came to a close on Saturday and Pelagic Hunter out of Sneads Ferry, NC was named the winner.

Pelagic Hunter II managed to boat a 495.2 lb Marlin on Friday on their 35′ Contender outbound. The Pelagic Hunter II becomes the first outbound boat to win the Big Rock Tournament in tournament history.

The final day of fishing did not end without drama though. The Sea Striker nearly took the lead after boating a 495 lb Marlin .2 pounds off the lead and the top prize. Sea Striker ended up taking home the most prize money at $1,056,137.

Lo Que Sea was awarded the $550,000 dollar purse for receiving the most release points since no boat was able to bring in a 500 lb Marlin.

Leaderboard :

Heaviest Blue Marlin:

Pelagic Hunter 495.2 Sea Striker 495.0 Predator 494.2 Hatter-Done 488.1 Dancin-Outlaw 470.4 Bill Collector 453.7 Hammer Time 450.2 Reel Steel 450.0 Catch 23 442.3 Double B 419.0

Heaviest Dolphin Top Five:

Singularis 55.2 Carolina Girl-Croswait 51.5 Persistence 47.5 Salt Lick 46.2 Wolverine 37.9

Heaviest Wahoo Top Five:

C-Escape 75.2 Hammer Time 47.6 Orrsman 36.7 Chunda 21.3 Second Chance 16.8

Overall Money Winners: