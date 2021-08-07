Photo Gallery: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, United Rentals 176

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Japan 2020

More Japan 2020

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Truck series racing returns to Watkins Glen International for the first time since 2000 as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 176 revs up on Saturday afternoon.

Thousands of fans will be watching the race from the grandstands and the campgrounds across the Watkins Glen International campus where campers have been set up since Wednesday.

Check out some of the scenes from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 176.

We’ll have more pictures and news from the track throughout NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV