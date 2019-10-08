Pirate football leads “Tackling Bullying” initiative

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – The East Carolina football team took advantage of their bye week to lead the charge against bullying.

The Pirates greeted youngsters at the Pitt County Boys and Girls Club and then spoke to them about taking ‘bullying’ out of the game plan.

Team members then had a chance to interact with the young ones for a day that the club members will truly never forget.

“This is the ‘Mike Houston way'”, said ECU strength coach “Big John” Williams. “I was once a member and I know what it would have meant to me to have a day like this.”