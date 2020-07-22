Pirate kicker Jake Verity named to Groza Award Watch List

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – East Carolina senior kicker Jake Verity has been named to the 2020 Lou Groza Place-Kicker Award Watch List, according to an announcement by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission Wednesday. The award recognizes the top collegiate placekicker and is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Verity, who has garnered Preseason All-American Athletic Conference honors by Athlons and Phil Steel’s College Football Preview Magazine, is a two-time watch list candidate and a semifinalist in 2019.

A year ago, Verity the lead the AAC in field goals made (24), field goals made per game (2.00) and kick scoring (105), while standing third in total scoring and sixth in field goal percentage (82.8 percent). The Bremen, Ga. native stood among the national leaders in total field goals made (t2nd), field goals made per game (2nd), total points (20th) and scoring per game (22nd/8.8 ppg). A second-team all-league selection in 2019, Verity set ECU single-season (24) and career (60) records for field goals made, while moving into fourth place on the school’s career list with 280 points. He made at least one field goal in all 12 contests (multiple seven times) and extended his current streak to 13 games with a field goal made (dating back to 2018) with his season-long 51-yarder against Tulsa.

In 38 career contests, Verity has converted 60-of-70 (77.9 percent) of his field goal tries and 100-of-102 (98.0 percent) on extra points. Currently the national leader in total field goals made and sixth in field goals made per game (1.58), he also ranks among active FBS kickers with 35 career three-pointers from at least 30 yards with 18 coming from at least 40 yards, which is tied for second in the nation.

Accomplishments are tabulated throughout the season and the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award will announce its 20 semifinalists on Thursday, Nov. 5. From this list, a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers selects the top three finalists for the award, announced on Tuesday, Nov. 24. That same group then selects the national winner, who will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 10 during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

The 29th Annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, presented by the Orange Bowl, recognizes the three finalists during a celebration in Palm Beach County, culminating with a gala awards banquet at West Palm Beach’s Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 7.