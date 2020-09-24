Pirate Player Profile: Xavier Smith

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The East Carolina Pirates enter the 2020 football season with many questions and new faces. A steady player on the defensive side of the ball is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Pirates and they have one in Xavier Smith.

Smith was the leading tackler for the Pirates in 2019 and is expected to be a leader in 2020, something that he says he wants to be remembered by.

The Junior linebacker moved to the position once the Mike Houston regime took over, but his favorite memory playing as a Pirate was a play at tight end against UConn in 2018.