Pirate quarterback Reid Herring enters transfer portal

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – ECU back-up quarterback Reid Herring will leave the Pirate football program and enter the transfer portal.

Herring as played in three games so far this season. Sophomore Holton Ahlers beat Herring out this summer to be the starter at quarterback.

Herring’s departure leaves a pair of true freshmen to back-up Ahlers. Bryan Gagg and Alex Finn now move up on the depth chart.

ECU Coach Mike Houston is set to address the situation after practice tonight.