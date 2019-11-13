Pirate road woes continue with 68-62 loss at Appalachian State

BOONE, N.C. (AP) – Justin Forrest had 22 points as Appalachian State topped East Carolina 68-62 on Tuesday night.

Forrest shot 10 for 11 from the line, all in the second half when the Mountaineers were 17 of 21. Nine of their last 11 points in the final 3:07 came from the line. They were 3 of 7 in the first half but went 6 of 13 from 3-point range.

Adrian Delph had 19 points, 14 in the first half, for Appalachian State (2-1).

Seth LeDay had 20 points for the Pirates (1-2). Brandon Suggs added 12 points. Jayden Gardner had 11 points.

Appalachian State plays Montana State on Friday. East Carolina matches up against Liberty at home on Saturday.