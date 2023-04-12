GREENVILLE, N.C. – Aaron Jarman , Jeremy Lewis and Jireh Wilson have earned membership into the 2023 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society according to a release from the NFF and College Hall of Fame on Wednesday.



Jarman, Lewis and Wilson were among 1,784 players nationally to earn the honor, which has been awarded annually since 2006 for outstanding academic achievement. The trio join Robert Lee (2006), Kevin Roach (2006), Warren Harvey (2015), Zay Jones (2017), Phillip Nelson (2017), Worth Gregory (2017), Austin Teague (2018), Thomas Sirk (2018), Alex Turner (2020), Blake Proehl (2021), Jake Verity (2021), Fernando Frye (2022), Tyler Snead (2022) and Jonn Young (2022) as members of the honor society.



Jarman, a two-year lettermen, appeared in 23 games at East Carolina with a pair of starts after transferring from Temple in the spring of 2021. He hauled down one career pass (six yards vs. Campbell ’22), provided pass blocking protection for Holton Ahlers’ , who set 10 school records, and opened holes for consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons by Keaton Mitchell . In all, he helped the Pirates to 15 wins over the past two years which included bowl eligibility in 2021 (Military Bowl) and 2022 (TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl; win vs. Coastal Carolina). Off the field, Jarman was named to the 2021 American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team and earned his MBA in December of 2022.



A stalwart member of ECU’s rushing defense the last two seasons, Lewis has started 21 of 42 career games for the Pirates where he has tallied 109 of his 110 tackles over the past two campaigns. He has registered 15 tackles for loss (minus 81 yards) which includes 8.5 sacks (-66 yards) and has recorded multiple stops in a contest on 23 occasions including a career-best 10 against Navy in 2022. A four-year lettermen, in 2022 he helped the Pirates squad rank 19th nationally in rush defense (112.5 ypg) while the group forced 20 turnovers (nine fumbles and 11 interceptions) – the most since 2013. Lewis, a communications major with a 3.22 GPA, is a three-time AAC All-Academic selection and earned ECU Honor Roll distinction in 2019.



Wilson closed out his Pirate career appearing in 49 games (23 starts) where he registered 190 tackles (101 solo) with 16.0 TFLs (-62 yards) and six sacks (-42 yards). Last season he tallied 48 stops (25 solo) while recording 4.5 TFLs (-7 yards) and picking off three passes for 37 yards. Wilson earned AAC Defensive Player-of-the-Week accolades following the Pirates; 34-13 win over UCF in 2022 where he intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and booked three stops. For his career, he recorded at least one tackle in 42 of 49 contests with multiple stops on 38 occasions. A May 2022 graduate with a degree in health fitness specialist, Wilson was a four-time AAC All-Academic Team performer, three-time ECU Honor Roll selection and was recognized as a recipient of the 2022 University Scholar-Athlete Award from the NFF’s Bill Dooley Chapter.



The NFF Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of players from all divisions of play who have completed their eligibility or graduated with remaining eligibility but elected not to return to play and maintained a cumulative 3.20 GPA or better throughout their collegiate career.

