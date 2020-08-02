Pirates battle heat on second day of fall camp

GREENVILLE (WNCT) East Carolina battled the Eastern North Carolina summer heat on day two of fall camp Saturday morning.
Pirate coach Mike Houston seemed pleased with the workout in a ‘zoom’ press briefing after the workout.
“We showed a lot of improvement over day one,” said Houston. “That heat was tough, but we need that heat to get ready.”
Houston said that his team, like most around the country, will have to work itself into shape during practice because of all of the time missed because of the pandemic.