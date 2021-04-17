Pirates Compete In First Spring Scrimmage

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston scored five unanswered runs in the late innings to snatch a 5-2 American Athletic Conference victory over East Carolina Saturday afternoon at the Cougar Softball Stadium.

The Pirates (10-23, 1-9 AAC) and Cougars (12-26, 3-11 AAC) were able to begin game two of a scheduled doubleheader, but the contest was suspended in the top of the fourth inning due to inclement weather with Houston leading 3-1. The game will be completed Sunday at noon while the series finale will start approximately 30 minutes after.

Kama Woodall (5-12) was charged with the loss after she allowed three runs on four hits with four walks and six strikeouts. Logan Hulon (2-5) collected the win in a relief role, tossing the final two innings without surrendering a hit. She walked two and fanned three.

Olivia Narron led ECU from the leadoff spot, compiling two hits, while Bailey Ledvina drove in the Pirates' two runs via the long ball. Lindsay Stewart sparked the Cougars with two hits and three RBI.

East Carolina had chances to break open the contest in the first two innings. In the top of the first, Ashleigh Inae singled with one out and moved to second on an error. With a pair of runners aboard, a strikeout and grounder to short terminated the threat.

In the top of the second, Taylor Woodring was hit by a pitch and Sophie Wools singled before Narron reached on an infield single to load the bases. The runners would be stranded, however, following a groundout.

Houston worked up a rally in the bottom of the third, putting runners on first and second with a walk and hit batter, but Woodall induced a grounder to short to keep things on level terms.

The Pirates finally broke through in the top of the fifth. With two outs on the board, Logyn Estes singled and Ledvina hit her fifth home run of the campaign to leave ECU with a 2-0 advantage. The Cougars answered right back in the home half, loading the bases via a single and two walks. Sarah Queen put Houston on the board with a sacrifice fly before Britaney Shaw singled up the middle to score Stewart and make it a 2-2 contest. Woodall prevented any further damage by coaxing a fly ball to left off the bat of Bethany Busch.

Stewart provided the knockout blow in the bottom of the sixth. After Tierrah Williams and Kati Ray Brown singled to put runners on with one out, Pirate reliever Erin Poepping mustered up a strikeout. However, Stewart grabbed hold of a 2-1 offering and cleared the wall in center to put her squad ahead 5-2. East Carolina was able to get the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh, but Estes was caught stealing at second to end the game.