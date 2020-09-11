Pirates conclude preseason with third scrimmage

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. Following a four-month delay, the 2020 Offshore Powerboat Racing (OPA) season will kick off September 11-13 in Morehead City, NC. Racing teams from across the U.S., including the Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team, will compete in the Crystal Coast Grand Prix.

A new partnership between the American Powerboat Association (APBA) and OPA drew record-breaking crowds and race teams during the 2019 season. “We had great plans and a lot of anticipation for the 2020 season,” said OPA President Ed “Smitty” Smith. “In spite of early cancellations, we’re especially excited to finally return to racing with our season opener in Morehead City. We’ve partnered with local organizer, Jeff McCann, to create a safe event for racers and fans alike.”