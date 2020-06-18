Pirates continue voluntary workouts; NCAA approves summer access for July 6th

GREENVILLE (WNCT) East Carolina’s football team was back at it for voluntary workouts on Thursday continuing with their off-season workouts.

On Wednesday the NCAA approved a plan to give teams two extra weeks in July to get set for the upcoming season. With ECU playing in “week zero” against Marshall on August 29th, the Pirates practice calendar was moved up a week.

“We’ll get together as a team with our summer access on July 6th,” said Pirate Head Coach Mike Houston. “Then our extended practice schedule will start on July 17th.”

Houston also said that all 126 players and staff that had been tested for Covid-19 have all tested negative.

Arkansas grad transfer Chase Hayden was active in the volunteer workouts today for the first time.