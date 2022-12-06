GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team defeated the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks 67-41 on Tuesday in Minges Coliseum. Three Pirates scored in double figures and Danae McNeal registered six steals as the team once again used their defense to key a victory.

The first half was one to forget for both teams with only 42 points scored combined as the Pirates (7-3) took a six point lead into the halftime break. The lead could have been greater, however, as East Carolina held the Hawks (3-8) to only four points in the first quarter. A 2-12 clip from the foul line and only 10 made field goals ultimately doomed those hopes.

In the third quarter, it was Micah Dennis who set the tone for ECU. The guard knocked down a pair of threes and overall set the tone for a better quarter in which the Pirates scored 23 points and allowed only 13. A big run with a trio of ECU triples blossomed the lead and it was practically over from there.

The fourth quarter stayed much the same, with the Pirates running up a 20-10 margin, once again using strong defense to create offense and prevent UMES from ever having an opportunity in the game. The leader of that defense, McNeal’s six steals proved critical as ECU racked up 17 takeaways as a team and scored 23 points off turnovers.

The Pirates were also dominant in the paint with a 30-10 margin and held an 11-3 margin on second chance points.

Though ECU won and led wire-to-wire for the second game in a row, it didn’t feel that way at times. Seven made three pointers was a good clip, but despite doing well to get to the foul line, a 10-30 (.333) mark once they got there was less than desirable. Still, a win is a win and the Pirates enter their exam break at 7-3.

Up Next

After a short break, the Pirates will look to build on their strong start to the season as they head to Gardner-Webb on Dec. 15 for an 11 a.m. tip.