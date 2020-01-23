Pirates fall at SMU, 84-64

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WNCT) - North Carolina lost its sixth straight ACC game after a 79-77 double-overtime loss to Virginia Tech. It's the first time in UNC's basketball history that the Tar Heels have lost six straight ACC games. The loss was Carolina's 5th straight overall.

The Tar Heels enjoyed a decent bit of breathing space for much of the second half, but the Hokies managed to chip away at their deficit. P.J. Horne's free throws knotted the game at 60-60 with 13 seconds left in regulation to force the first overtime.