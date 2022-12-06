WILMINGTON, N.C. – Javon Small scored a game-high 19 points but East Carolina could not overcome a cold shooting night as the Pirates fell to UNC Wilmington 74-61 on Tuesday night at Trask Coliseum.



Ezra Ausar continued his recent stretch of strong play for the Pirates (6-4), adding 12 points and seven rebounds.



Trazarien White led the Seahawks (7-3) with 18 points and 14 rebounds. White scored 10 of his 18 at the free throw line.



The Pirates scored on their first offensive possession of the game on a dunk from Ezra Ausar and both teams would trade the lead five times and tie twice in the first tightly contested 14 minutes of the first half. UNCW would start to take control in the latter stages of the first half, outscoring ECU 17-8 and holding the Pirates without a field goal for the final 6:40 of the first half to take a 36-24 lead going into the break.



ECU started the second half in the same fashion with a score inside from Ausar but the Seahawks would keep the Pirates at bay and build their lead to as much as 23 points. The Pirates continued to fight until the final whistle, cutting the lead back down to 11 but the Seahawks made 7-of-8 free throws in the final minute to secure the win.



The Pirates shot 2-for-14 from behind the arc, making their first three with 5:08 left in the game. ECU went 11-of-25 from the free throw line compared to 26-of-37 from UNCW.



Up Next

The Pirates will return home for a Sunday afternoon matchup with Coppin State at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.