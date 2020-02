GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU Sports Information) – An early lead helped the ECU lacrosse team cruise to its program-record fourth-straight victory as the Pirates handled Longwood 12-7 on Wednesday afternoon in Johnson Stadium.

ECU improves to 4-1 on the season and the Pirates have now won consecutive games against teams they had been unable to defeat during their first two seasons. Longwood falls to 1-3 on the year.