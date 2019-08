Greenville, NC (WNCT) – East Carolina played in their first scrimmage of the 2019 fall camp this morning at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

The scene was set for a successful practice, beautiful weather, music blaring over the loudspeakers and sound of whistles blowing.

The scrimmage saw offense, defense, and special teams all make big plays. Coach Houston after practice mentioned that he’s happy with the good things and upset about the bad things, but that’s just what comes with coaching.