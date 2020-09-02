Pirates get back to work with football practice

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina’s football team was back at practice for the first time since August 20th on Tuesday afternoon.

All football activities were paused 12 days ago because of Covid-19 concerns.

“It really showed just how much conditioning we missed during the pause,” said Pirate coach Mike Houston.

The Pirates worked out in helmets for about 90 minutes in the heat of the afternoon.

East Carolina will open the season on September 26th hosting nationally ranked UCF at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.